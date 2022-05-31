I'm the Technology Editor at Forbes India and I love writing about all things tech. Explaining the big picture, where tech meets business and society, is what drives me. I don't get to do that every day, but I live for those well-crafted stories, written simply, sans jargon.
Multiple venture capital (VC) firms are consciously funding startups that are addressing climate change concerns, and devising solutions for a clean and sustainable world. Read about them here.
Climate Collective is a not-for-profit organisation that also includes a VC seed fund. The founder, Pratap Raju, was a JP Morgan banker in New York. Pratap, who grew up in the US, moved to India and turned entrepreneur in IT, and later in the solar and wind project development space for over five years before starting Climate Collective in 2016—a solar hackathon was one of its first activities.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.
(This story appears in the 03 June, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)