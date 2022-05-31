



Multiple venture capital (VC) firms are consciously funding startups that are addressing climate change concerns, and devising solutions for a clean and sustainable world. Read about them here.





Satya Bansal started Blue Ashva Capital in 2019 after a three-decade career in banking. For him, it was a return to his roots, in some ways, having started life in a small village in Rajasthan. He wanted to find ways of enabling entrepreneurs who were attempting to solve big problems for India in a sustainable fashion.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 03 June, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)