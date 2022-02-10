Khyati Trehan has been using type design and 3D visuals to make meaning of things

Image: Madhu Kapparath

Styling: Ankit Mishra



The Beauty of 3D

Khyati Trehan, 29

Graphic designer & visual artist



In 2013, as a student at the National Institute of Design (NID), Khyati Trehan posted her classroom project ‘The Beauty of Scientific Diagrams’ on Behance, a social media platform for showcasing creative work. A lettering series that integrated the initial of a scientist with the diagram of their invention or discovery, it caught widespread attention and was also featured in Wired, Typeroom, Print Magazine, and Gizmodo, to name a few.



Post NID, along with a project at Samsung Research in San Jose, and jobs, including doing type design at Indian Type Foundry (ITF), branding at Codesign and as a senior communication designer in Munich at renowned design consultancy IDEO, where she practiced human-centred design and visual storytelling, Trehan has also continued learning and doing projects on the side.





(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)