Shlok Shrivastava’s YouTube channel has over 7.5 million subscribers

Image: Mexy Xavier

Stylists: Juilee Borse And Nidhi Agrawal;

Wardrobe: T Shirt & Shorts - Rare Rabit; Blazer - Line Out Line (Curato)



Shlok Shrivastava, 26

Digital content creator



As a teenager, Shlok Shrivastava would fiddle with his father’s laptop to make videos. After 100 or so attempts, he realised that he might not be good at it. But as the content creator and entrepreneur now puts it, he had the intent to make it work and kept going. Now he is one of the most influential tech reviewers, with a subscriber base of more than 7.5 million for his YouTube channel Tech Burner.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)