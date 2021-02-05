  1. Home
Nexus Power: Building an EV future beyond lithium-ion batteries

Odisha-based twin sisters, the co-founders of Nexus Power, use bio-mimicry to make biodegradable fast-charging batteries from crop residue

By Naandika Tripathi, Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 5, 2021 10:33:42 AM IST
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 12:59:36 PM IST
nexus power Co-founders of Nexus Power Nikita (left) and Nishita Baliarsingh, 23, make batteries out of crop residue
Image: Swayam Satta Swain for Forbes India

Nishita Baliarsingh | 23
Nikita Baliarsingh | 23
Co-founder and CEO, Nexus Power; Co-founder and COO, Nexus Power

A late-night roof-top conversation and an old biochemistry book from their grandfather’s library gave birth to Nexus Power in April 2019. While discussing electric vehicles (EV), the twin sisters realised there was a need for innovation in battery technology. “The EV industry lacks efficient batteries as most take about four to six hours to charge… hence, only a strong charging infrastructure would quicken the adaptation,” says Nishita Baliarsingh, co-founder and CEO of Nexus Power.

Nexus Power batteries are also bio-degradable, made from crop residue,which is usually burnt causing heavy air pollution in winters. The company procures crop remains and manufactures rechargeable energy-storing cells out of it. “Our batteries are lithium–ion-free and hence eco-friendly and sustainable. Procurement of crop waste helps farmers earn an additional income of ₹25,000 for every 100 batteries,” says Nishita. The batteries can charge from 0 to 100 in 50 minutes. Nexus aims to bring it down to 25 to 30 minutes.

The Bhubaneswar-based company is mostly bootstrapped and expects to go commercial by 2022. The sisters received a grant of ₹4 lakh from the government of India under its TIDE programme.

According to Pritish Sehgal, investment professional, IAN & IAN Fund (Indian Angel Network), the electric battery segment has suffered from lack of availability of an eco-friendly and localised battery solution with optimised efficiency. Nexus Power addresses these pain points and also provides a faster charging solution. “Although the venture has a long way to go in terms of proving its execution and scale, with its current value proposition it is definitely well-placed in the e-battery space,” he says.

clean energy and climate change

(This story appears in the 12 February, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

