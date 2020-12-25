Architecture and it's fifth dimension- People

Architect Hafsa Imran Khan, Australia
Architecture has always been a natural choice for me. I envision spaces that reflect timelessness but captures the requirement of today. Often, we seek the finest and want to be the legacy of tomorrow. Architecture is one field that lets you design the future with magnificent stories wanting to be witnessed and built.
After coming from Australia and working with global and Indian industry stalwarts over the last decade, I wanted to bring a lifestyle par excellence,
Mumbai, the city that was once a sure cut success ticket to line your dreams is now starving with living spaces that can accommodate dreams. Over the last decade Mumbai has stayed witness to a lifestyle shift of outward sprawl; not only in its residing. The paradigm of affordability in this city, is for its foreseeable future, which is linked to “Quality”. I believe home should be more than 4 walls in 4 steps.
To bring about this transition in the language of Architecture I associated with IM Buildcon, a brand that is synonymous to trust, commitment and quality living, who in their latest venture aspires to bring affordable luxury and sustainable living to people, enveloped in modern elegance. I was delighted to hear IM BUILDCONS vision for the project. They wanted to deliver refreshing outlook on providing- an all-encompassing quality lifestyle coupled with sleek and modern architecture that derives a parallel with my ideology of architecture and its cosmos of soft luxury- a standing testimony to this collaboration is Applaud 38 basking in the stellar suburban locale, Goregaon.
Bringing the ideas into reality, catering the new age and the resilience of the old-world charm with IM BUILDCONS decade old panache is what we call “Quiet Luxury”.
I wanted to introduce spaces that uplifts living of end users. Applaud 38 is my way of expressing architecture that brings about a contextual solution to the compact spaces in Mumbai with premium & spacious high rise apartments Above all, it boasts simplicity & sophistication homes with zero wastage, ergonomically designed room dimensions, well lit and ventilated room overlooking the semi accolade of array and the buzz of eastern freeway is what homes at Applaud 38 boasts.
It also offers king sized entrance, iconic lobby coupled with amenities to trigger a life upgrade designed by Susanne Khan’s THE CHARCOAL PROJECT, this galore merged with exquisite finishes, unique designs and bespoke quality enveloped into a timeless piece of elevation which amplifies simple strokes and bold iconic crown is what APPLAUD 38 is all about.
Bringing all this elegance and luxury to a value for money bracket is what I as an architect am most proud of.
It is truly a parallel to any global living experience.IM Buildcon brings back the old meets new elegance to the most sought location with “architecture that brings beauty to everyday life.”
