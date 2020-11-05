Creating wellness from what we eat

Brand Strategist Perish Nirbhaya interviews UAE based Women Entrepreneur and celebrity chef Resiela Sudheer. She has been practicing Natural Therapy Treatment for the last 17 years. Her network is now expanded to more than 15 nations.

1.Tell us about your idea of creating wellness through food?

What you choose to eat has profound effects on your overall health. Many nutrients in food promote health and protect your body from disease. The modern medicine offers quick remedies which in long term can be harmful.

I am practising Natural therapy treatment for the last 17 years. I don't use modern medicine. My food and lifestyle is also based on natural ways.

2. How do you implement this idea to our society?

I intend to build a society which doesn't depend on modern medicine. For that we have to transform our kitchen in to a wellness centre. Person who cooks becomes the doctor. I envision a world without the use of modern medicine by increasing the immunity through the food you consume. In 15 countries I was able to build a community through Whatsapp groups to spread this idea.

3. How did you started your career?

Cooking has always been a passion for me. That passion motivated me to participate in various cooking competitions. I had the opportunity to participate and have also won various cooking competitions across UAE. I hold the expertise of conducting and judging more than 100+ cooking competitions. I was also a part of cooking reality show 'Melam Markkatha Swad' telecasted on Flowers TV.

4. What made you choose the wellness sector?

I always experiment new things in my lifre. I am very passionate in cooking. But nowadays food is creating lots of bad effects in our human health. So its our duty to protect the health wellbeing of our society. Thus I started preparing organic food items which not only safeguards our health but serve as a good nutrition health supplement. His is how we developed the brand, Resis!

5. Tell us more about Resis?

For the past 17 Years, I am actively engaged in developing organic food products which is high in quality standards. From our ancient Indian scriptures and from my research i got so many powerful recipes. So now we are planning to distribute these food products under the brand of Resis. We will serve quality spices, wide varieties of food products etc through Resis. I am very sure that our products will fight against lifestyle diseases like diabetics, thyroid etc. So people will be healthier than ever before.

6. What was the story behind opening a restaurant?

With the aim of serving quality food to our customers, I started a restaurant titled ' Dhalchini ' in 2014. The restaurant serves exquisite Kerala and Indian cuisine. We also conduct various cooking competitions under the banner of our restaurant.

7. Among the programmes you hosted, which one is the most memorable one?

I am very fortunate to associate with so many world class food shows and competitions. Among those the most memorable one is the ’Super Chef’ event for Malabar Adukkala which was sponsored by the prestigious Lulu Group. We organized Super Chef event in 10 countries at 28 venues.The support of Lulu Group made the event more vibrant.

8.Your business plans for future?

As I already mentioned, we are coming up with food products under our brand Resis. Also, Toiletry products under the brand name Mammas is also working in progress. We were also the first to set up a Paintball park in UAE. More dreams under construction.

9. You also run an active Facebook group called World Malyalee Home Chef. What you have to say about that group?

Our facebook page named 'World Malayalee Home Chef' has about twenty thousand active followers. Through our page we encourage home chefs to share their ideas and recipes to create awareness among people. Its a wonderful community. We work to serve each other.

10. About your family?

My husband Mr. Sudheer is a software engineer. We have three sons. Happy Family.

11. What would you say to people who are going to step into the world of business?

Always follow your passion. Make proper research on your product. Then work hard and smart! Believe in the almighty!