Dr. Jitendra Yadav – A crusader par excellence

There are many individuals in this world who lead their lives without thinking of anyone else but themselves. Well, Dr. Jitendra Yadav is not like those. All his life, this multi-faceted personality has done a lot to reform lives around him along with spearheading several movements in the fields of education and politics, for a better tomorrow of our society.

As a politician, Dr. Yadav has been tireless in his approach. And he has learnt this from his ‘constant source of motivation’, his father, Shri Babu Singh Yadav, whom he considers “The Great Academician.” In his words, “Ever since I know, I’ve been watching each and every action of my father thoroughly. I am just a follower and implementer of his deeds.”

Dr. Yadav is Chairman/Secretary at the following Institutions – Major S.D. Singh Medical College & Hospital, Bewar, Major S.D. Singh P.G. Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital, Fatehgarh – Farrukhabad, Major S.D. Singh Ayurvedic Nursing & Pharmacy College, Fatehgarh – Farrukhabad, etc. Apart from these, he is also Chairman/Secretary of the following educational institutions – Saimeer Degree College, Chhibramau- Kannauj, Saimeer Law College, Chhibramau- Kannauj, Saimeer College of Pharmacy, Chhibramau- Kannauj, Saimeer College of Polytechnic, Chhibramau- Kannauj and Krishna Devi Girls Degree College, Awas-Vikas, Farrukhabad, etc.

Besides, Dr. Yadav has various business interests and he is also Chief Editor of ‘Samriddhi News’ a national Hindi daily newspaper.

He has been former advisor to Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, GOI, former President (Student’s Council) at N.K.P. Salve Institute of Medical Science and at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Nagpur. He is currently a member of the Indian Medical Association.

Among the exemplary honours credited to Dr. Yadav is his participation in the BRICS Conference 2013 in Durban, South Africa, as part of Indian delegation under the esteemed leadership of former Prime Minister, Shri Manmohan Singh.

No wonder that his contribution to all these fields has been recognised by many reputed organizations, including the Stardust publication. Among the awards bestowed upon him, there is the Stardust Achievers Award 2017 in Dubai, Stardust Global Achievers Award 2018 in London, Society Achievers Award 2018 in Mumbai and Gomti Gaurav Award in Lucknow.

Under his pioneering organisation, Dr. Jitendra Social Front, Dr. Yadav plans to extend his efforts towards rehabilitation of fire victims, organise free medical camps in flooded areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, arrange for marriage of girls belonging to poor families and arrange for water supply to draught-affected areas.

