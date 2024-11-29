Great place to work in 2024

Companies that have truly redefined workplace excellence
As 2024 unfolds, the spotlight is on companies that have truly redefined workplace excellence. These organizations stand out for their commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being. By prioritizing inclusivity, career development, and a thriving work culture, they’ve become shining examples of what it means to be a great workplace. From exceptional benefits to empowering leadership, these companies are paving the way for professional growth and satisfaction. Let’s celebrate the workplaces where people are inspired to succeed, shaping the future of work with excellence and care.
1. fivD Inc.
fivD is a technology-led design firm specializing in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry. Committed to delivering impactful design solutions across sectors and geographies, they have established themselves as a leader in the field. Their commitment to innovative design solutions has earned them a reputation as a sought-after partner for clients worldwide.
Their company culture is built on a foundation of collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to employee development. At fivD, individuals are empowered to contribute their unique skills and perspectives, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement. They invest in professional development to create a stimulating environment where employees can continuously learn and advance their careers.
fivD's entrepreneurial spirit encourages risk-taking and innovation, driving them forward. By embracing new ideas and technologies, they foster a culture of creativity and continuous improvement. This combination of a supportive work environment, professional development opportunities, and a culture of innovation makes fivD a truly exceptional place to work.
2. Freyr Solutions
Into the 14th year since its inception, Freyr Solutions has established itself as a global leader in regulatory solutions and services, catering to the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer sectors. Specializing in Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality Management, and Technology Solutions, Freyr provides comprehensive end-to-end services that help organizations efficiently navigate complex regulatory landscapes. With operations in 120+ countries and a team of over 2,100 experts, supported by a network of 850+ in-country affiliates, Freyr delivers global compliance with a local touch.
Serving 1,600+ global customers, Freyr integrates cutting-edge technology, including AI-driven platforms for process automation and data analysis, to enhance service quality and efficiency. The company’s ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 certifications underscore its commitment to excellence and information security. Freyr is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to ensure product safety and compliance across diverse markets while managing regulatory complexities with precision.
3. GI Outsourcing
GI Outsourcing, established in 1991, is a leading provider of Award winning accounts outsourcing services and financial solutions, led by Managing Director Mr. Vikas Chadha, a seasoned Chartered Accountant and industry visionary. Trusted by 25 of the UK’s top 100 accountancy firms, GI offers bespoke finance and accounting solutions, addressing profitability and resourcing challenges for clients across sectors like Legal, Real Estate, Healthcare, and Financial Investments.
With 350+ professionals, across 6 offices in India, UK, and Johannesburg, the company operates ISO-certified, GDPR-compliant offices adhering to BS 10012:2017 standards. Its service portfolio spans Bookkeeping, Management Accounts, Virtual CFO, and Finance Director solutions.
Notable achievements include Vikas Chadha's recognition as “One of the Most Influential CFOs of India” by CIMA and the Business Leader of the Year Award. Under Mr. Chadha’s leadership, GI is expanding to Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the USA, setting global benchmarks in financial outsourcing excellence.
4. Everest Engineering
Everest Engineering is a company built around high-performance teams for companies looking to develop any software. With physical offices and remote teams distributed in Australia, India, and Malaysia, Everest is well known for the quality of the software products it builds with the best remote and hybrid working models.
Everest is quite contemporary in hiring, coaching, forming and execution. "Being a software and design agency, our product is the people we have. So, we put a lot of effort into hiring, building, and working with some of the best software builders. Looking after one another and putting a lot of effort into making others successful is a core part of the culture. Everyone succeeds by making others successful. When we hire a college graduate, we take close to two years to train, and there is enormous effort put into them by many people across the company to get them to any billable project.", says he Co-Founder Ranganathan Balashanmugam.
Everest goes beyond norms to build a workplace where people love being part of something big and craft something great for the customers.
5. Chakr Innovation
Chakr Innovation is a pioneering clean technology company led by Kushagra Srivastava, CEO and Founder, focused on combating air pollution through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company’s flagship product, the Chakr Shield, is India’s first CPCB-approved Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) for diesel generators. This advanced technology effectively reduces harmful emissions, such as particulate matter, by up to 80%, ensuring cleaner air while maintaining generator performance and efficiency.
Founded in 2016 by IIT Delhi graduates, Chakr Innovation is the first company in India to receive government approval for its retrofit emission control device, transforming the way diesel generators are managed for air pollution control. With over 2,000 installations across various industries, Chakr Shield has helped reduce more than 150,000 tones of CO2-equivalent emissions annually.
The company product portfolio also includes Denox Technology, a cutting-edge solution for reducing nitrogen oxide emissions, and an IoT-based engine performance monitoring system that enables real-time tracking and optimization of diesel generator efficiency. In addition, Chakr's advanced Al-air battery technology provides a sustainable alternative to combustion engines and other battery chemistries, challenging conventional methods and offering eco-friendly solutions for a decarbonized future.
With a young, dynamic team and a strong commitment to chemistry-agnostic innovation, Chakr Innovation is set to continue leading the charge in clean technology for a sustainable future.
