Josh Lester, co-founder of one of the top 3 door-to-door sales companies in Canada

Many youngsters are disrupting industries through their unique talents and business acumen, helping them create a path to their own success in multiple industries. Josh Lester is a perfect example of the genius Millenials who are inching their way towards success in door-to-door sales.
Josh did not come from a wealthy family and had an average childhood, but he always knew that he was destined for greatness. Growing up, for the longest time, Josh dreamed of becoming a professional hockey player. This dream came to an end when he discovered a hidden talent on his first day knocking doors and selling. He knew that he could build something great that will last a lifetime and transform his life and achieve extraordinary results, and that is exactly what he set out to do.
Josh managed to co-found a door-to-door sales company with his elder brother and they not only managed to grow their company to become one of the largest door-to-door sales companies in Canada, but alongside their journey to greatness, they have managed to change the lives of thousands of individuals in the process. Josh offered sales assistant positions to all of his friends that were working to earn minimum wage and have transformed their lives by allowing them to earn thousands of dollars a day.
Josh’s company not only offers financial extraordinary financial incentives to those who become part of it, but a culture and family of hungry individuals who want to learn new skills that will help them achieve success and live life to the fullest. Josh informed us that anyone is welcome to join his company, they just need to have the right attitude, as he states, ‘the best salesmen are the ones with the best attitude and work ethic, not the most skills’.
Josh Lester’s D2D company not only allows for sales people to become the best version of themselves, but they also offer others to become the best sales people. They are so sure that they could turn someone with little or no experience of sales into the best closer in Canada. With such exemplary leadership skills, it is no surprise that Josh Lester, at the age of 19 has been able to grow his company to multiple seven figures.
Josh Lester has proved that he is one of the best closers and leaders in the door-to-door game at just 19 years of age. To reach out to Josh for any opportunity, his Instagram is linked below.
