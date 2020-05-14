NS Ventures Prateek Sharma wins Vdonxt Asia Gold Award for virtual & augmented reality

The moment when Prateek Sharma, Head of India Business of NS Ventures, went on stage to receive the Gold Medal at the VDONXT Awards 2020, for their work in Virtual/Augmented Reality category, was a watershed moment. The honor authenticated years of hard work combined with the quality of technological service provided by the company and the individual! What made this award even more special is the fact that NS Ventures competed with the BBC News Network in this category and came out a winner by the Jury of Vdonxt Asia!

NS Ventures won the Gold Award for their “Aerial Virtual Reality Tour” campaign done for their Clients like OYO Rooms & Housing.com. On receiving the Award, Prateek said, “We are very excited to win the Gold Vdonext Asia Award, which is a result of our hard work. Our immense passion made us win this honor and we feel motivated.”

With 15 years of technology sales experience behind him, Prateek has been spearheading NS Ventures’ India operations with brilliance. He leads the company’s marketing and business development efforts from the Delhi & Chandigarh offices. In the past, Prateek has also done great work with some of the top stock-listed companies of the country.

NS Ventures is a Swedish multinational company, which has an extensive pan-India presence today. The company runs on the goodwill and patronage of more than 100 businesses, who just love their services. The services include Virtual & Augmented Reality, Video Productions marketing, drone shoot, digital marketing, website/Android/iOS App development.

Working in this direction, Prateek has handled a number of prestigious projects till date, which involved scaling the businesses from the ground up and creating value in their growth. NS Ventures India reveals that it has scaled to a turnover of INR 20 million in just the second financial year. By 2025, the company aims to cross this figure to reach a milestone of INR 100 million.

Working around the core values of Innovation, Customized Technology Services, Client Satisfaction & Transparency, NS Ventures use the most advanced shooting equipment to create aerial, land or marine walk-through videos for its clients. Some of the most sophisticated equipment is used to create these videos – 4K HD drone, motorized gimbals, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, etc. Also They have Team of Post Production Gladiators who work 24x7 365 Days for Delivering best Technical Creative Content

Prateek - “Everyone at NS Ventures has the same vision and is dedicated to the mission. You may be a follower of the Brands that we handle”