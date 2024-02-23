The green conclave 'AACCI Odisha International Business Summit & Expo' concludes in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 23: The AACCI Odisha International Business Summit and Expo, known as "The Green Conclave," took place at the luxurious Mayfair Lagoon. Organized by the team of AACCI Odisha Chapter under the leadership of Dr. Lita Mohapatra (Chapter President), the mega summit was a 3-day affair commencing on February 12th and concluding on February 14th, 2024. The event was a remarkable congregation as the first Green Summit in Eastern India which was PVC free, hoarding and flexes used for promotion were biodegradable. With the theme of "Opportunities Beyond Borders," the summit, organized by the AACCI Odisha Chapter, encouraged global cooperation. The event was presented by Health on Top, co-presented by Startup Odisha, powered by Ecozen and co-powered by Falcon Group & Yolo Health, and Ecosign as a green movement partner. The Odisha IBSE received immense support from significant government bodies such as the Industries Department- Govt of Odisha, OCAC, IT Department Govt of Odisha, SIDBI, and MSME Central Govt, resulting in a collaborative effort between 30+ international delegates and 450+ businesses, 1000 plus opportunities and 9 Summits. The event's magnificence was elevated by the participation of prestigious individuals, with His Excellency Demeke Atnafu Ambulo (Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia) as the chief guest and Dr. Amar Patnaik (Honourable MP) as the Special Guest of Honor. Day 1 of the event featured an illustrious lineup of speakers, including Dr. GD Singh (Founder & Chairman, AACCI), Mr. Pawan K Gupta, Guest of Honor (Joint Director & HOO MSME DI Cuttack), Mr. James Mureu, Guest of Honor and Speaker (Board Chairman, MSEA, Republic of Kenya), and Mr. Partha Sarathi Mishra, IAS Director Cum Secretary Public Enterprise, Govt of Odisha (Guest of Honor), Mr. Priyadarshi Mishra, Ex –MLA Bhubaneswar (North). Mr. Hemant Sharma, IAS (Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Govt. of Odisha) delivered an insightful keynote address and Dr. Omkar Rai (Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha) addressed the August gathering as the Special Guest of Honor. The welcoming address for the AACCI International Business Summit & Expo 2024 was delivered by Dr. Lita Mohapatra. The team of AACCI Odisha Chapter consisted of esteemed members such as Mr. Rajendra Parida, Mrs. Sushmita Mohanty, Dr. Gaurav Ralhan, Ms. Reema Diddee, and Mr. Biswajit Patra. The summit commenced with performances by esteemed artists such as Mr. Saswat Joshi, & Lakshyakala Academy. The day's lineup was filled to the brim with excitement as the Startup Summit was inaugurated by luminaries such as Dr. Omkar Rai, Mr. Anil Joshi, (founder of Unicorn Venture), and Mr. Manoj Aggarwaal, (MD of Seafund) & Mr. Amit Singhal (MD Fluid Ventures). The fashion summit was inaugurated by Ollywood actress Ms. Archita Sahu, Mr. Sabyasachi Sathpathy, Mr. Saswat Joshi, & Prof Binay Bhushan Jena. Day 2 witnessed esteemed guests such as Chief Guest Mr. James Mureu and Guest of Honor Dr. Neetu Singh gracing the event. The IT & Health Summit and interactive exhibitions created networking opportunities. The Health Summit was spearheaded by Dr. Garima Saraogi and Prof. Dr. Lalatendu Sarangi alongside other dignitaries.The final day started with the Education Summit, followed by the Agro Summit, and Green Conclave. This was marked as a historic day with a speech by Col Sagar K Mohanty- Director, NCC Odisha. The Edu Summit was addressed by Prof Sucheta Priyabadini and Rtn DG Jayashree Mohanty. Mr. Ravindra Dolare, President Ecozen, received the Business Leader award at the Agro Summit, commended by BJD MP Muzibulla Khan and Mr. M J Puri. Under the leadership of Dr. Gaurav Ralhan, the Green Conclave took on the urgent issue of climate change and explored eco-friendly solutions. Joining this impactful event were prominent figures like Mr. Dipen Mehta, Sanjay Kumar Pramanik - Special Secretary, H&UD Dpt, Govt of Odisha, Sarda Prasad Panda- (Add Sec, H&UD Department Odisha) & Director Bibhu Prasad Tripathy (Environmental lawyer) among other dignitaries. The closing ceremony was graced by Shri Subhendra K Nayak, OAS, Add Sec, Industries Dept, Govt of Odisha, Mr. AK Mohanty, President TIE Bhubaneswar, Wskedar Bogale Senbeto, Eva Biyela, and Mr. Brighton Nezomba. Notable business leaders like Mr. Peeyush Mohanty (Director of Metro Builders) and a few other dignitaries were honored with awards. The AACCI Odisha Chapter team led by Dr. Lita Mohapatra that worked round the clock to ensure the success of the event included names like Sushree Patnaik, Sanju Patra, and Dilip Patra. Additionally, the team was joined by Dr. Garima Sarawgi, Mr. Pritam Nayak, Ms. Smriti Sweta Das, and Mrs. Shreya Mehera, bringing together a diverse group of individuals. The triumph of this grand occasion serves as a powerful reminder of the imperative need for collective efforts, echoing the values of global collaboration and shared accountability. The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.