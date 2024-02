A farmer looks on during an ongoing protest to demand minimum crop prices near the Punjab-Haryana state border at Shambhu in Patiala district on February 22, 2024. Thousands of Indian farmers last week launched what they have dubbed "Delhi Chalo", or "March to Delhi", to demand a law to fix a minimum price for their crops, in addition to other concessions, including the waiving of loans.

Image: Narinder Nanu / AFP