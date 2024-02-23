Jyothi Yarraji: No hurdle is high enough

Jyothi Yarraji (24)
Athlete
It started with a letter that Jyothi Yarraji wrote to her elder brother explaining why she wanted to move to Hyderabad to train in athletics. “It was a three-page letter, and I thought he’d be very upset with me,” says the girl from Vizag. “But he started to laugh.” Yarraji’s parents—father a private security guard and mother a domestic help—were not too keen at first, but gave her a year to prove herself. “If I didn’t do well by then, I had to return home, they said.”
