The mind of an entrepreneur - Aaron B. David's Life Philosophy

For those unaware, Aaron B. David is amongst the most promising young investors currently in London and to an extent globally – catapulting from humble beginning he has made a name for himself as a serial investor with an appetite for success. This piece will delve into the mind of Aaron, or as it were, his philosophies that others can attribute to their own lives – whether in business or personal matters. Goal Setting [Aaron] ‘Of course setting goals is an obvious steppingstone to any successful venture but creating the habits and environment to setting the goals are just as important’. Aaron is an avid reader of neo-practitionist self-help literature, jargon aside - creating that ‘atomic habit’ coined by James Clear is vital to the success of any entrepreneur. Setting goals and making plans – by dissecting your life, this helps you plan for the good and the bad. Only 3% of adults have written goals and plans and this 3% earns more than the other 97% put together. Writing down your goal’s forms that ‘atomic habit’ - making plans to accomplish them and then working on those goals daily increases the likelihood of achieving these goals and the probability of being successful. Goals give you a long-term vision and the short-term motivation to fulfil them – this can be converted into success should you focus your knowledge, time, and resources effectively which takes us to the next point. Discipline & Responsibility “Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.” To be able to discipline one’s self has been a common theme throughout all western philosophy and underpinning much largely into the religion’s streams of civilisation. Today in the business world, that focus and discipline is nuanced, [Aaron] ‘By accepting responsibility, it is essential to your health, happiness and achievement’ – Aaron is a firm believer of being in the ‘drivers seat’ of life and taking up responsibility to align your discipline. You can not blame other people for things that happen, and as Aaron B. David says, ‘Not to be facetious but even for the response to an unexpected event, you are still RESPONS-ible’. KISS Principle Aaron’s investments have stemmed from many different sectors, drawing from that success he says, ‘This one is simple, although it’s a bit like school, it works, (K)eep (I)t (S)imple (S)tupid’. Aaron has invested in healthcare, luxury, wine, and property yet has a simple goal of design towards these diversified ventures The Law of Cause and Effect The universal law of cause and effect says that with every action comes a response, effectively the cause and definite effect. Within the working world, to be entrepreneurial is to surround yourself with the best possible skills and resources to guarantee you are forever pushing out productive energy.

Whether it is picking up a book, listening to a podcast or talking to an influential entrepreneur – Aaron stresses that – ‘It is important to keep learning from experts or other successful people in order to achieve the success you desire’.“The elevator to success is out of order, but the stairs are always open’ This quote holds true to Aaron B David’s story and continued entrepreneurial adventure that would make the script of any leading Hollywood franchise. To grind and prepare to work is a skill within itself, Aaron stresses ‘YOU must ask YOURself if YOU want success’ the constant emphasis on oneself is to critically dissect what success means to an individual and plan what your perfect life looks like within achieving that success.Aaron B David shows that persistence beats failure, to work hard and efficient is the resolve to any misfortunes one has. His mantra can be summed up by giving the universe the energy you wish to take from it. Cosmic affairs aside, the groundwork and frameworks listed above are a success potion for any young or budding entrepreneur looking to create change in their life. Aaron emphasises that when being comfortable in uncomfortable situations, every day effectively ‘becomes a classroom’ – this reinforced notion of learning runs true to Aaron’s life and business philosophy, enriching the mind, forcing good habits and working hard naturally has a result and the discipline required to see that payoff is what makes success. A strong sense of absolutism follows Aaron’s investment philosophy that should be noted to all who want to follow in his steps, sometimes you have to pick a side and cannot sit on the fence but ultimately with all ‘he who dares, wins’ and Aaron has been calculated and disciplined enough to keep winning.