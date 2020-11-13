  1. Home
The path chosen with challenges

The Dependable Developers- Rishita Developers

Published: Nov 13, 2020 10:24:58 AM IST

Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, who hails from Faizabad, moved to Lucknow in 1996. The city’s infrastructure and the possibilities of development intrigued Sudhir and he decided to step into the Real Estate business after much research and contemplation in 2008. The journey that Sudhir had set on included plethora of multidimensional challenges; moving away from family’s finance business and stepping into a highly volatile sector such as real estate was the biggest risk and challenge that he had taken. With Lucknow becoming popular for fresh establishments in the healthcare and education sectors, Sudhir identified the right potential at the right time and ventured into real estate business.

Rishita Developers established with a progressive thought and focused vision in 2008, Rishita Developers Pvt Ltd (RDPL) has delivered exclusive developments—an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary designs—ever since its inception. RDPL envisions not just homes but a valuable legacy, which is fuelled by a passion for creating vibrant and sustainable communities. Aimed at enhancing the pride of the owner, the company builds dream homes that complement the lifestyle needs in a defined budget. Known for pioneering fresh technologies, bold design, and precision engineering to create a landmark residential townships, the company is driven by the idea of changing expectations and taking living standards a notch higher, thereby transforming the skyline of the city. Sudhir says, “We don’t want to be the biggest real estate company, nor the richest, but we intend to be the best.” Augmented with an experience spanning over 25 years into finance and real estate, Sudhir believes that honesty and dedication towards committed values and propositions are the key success factors of the organisation. RDPL has ushered in an era marked by higher standards of living and global lifestyles with its four prestigious flagship projects (RERA Registered; Promoter Regn. No. UPRERAPRM4294 | www.up-rera.in) across Lucknow.

Rishita Mulberry Heights has an offering the most open and refined lifestyle that one can wish for—Mulberry

Heights (2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments) is synonymous with a luxurious haven bedecked with modern and handpicked features. The project is spread over an area of 21.45 acres, comprising enigmatic towers with state-of-the-art facilities

and amenities that meet global standards. The township is set amidst a vast green landscape with 80% open spaces—the Golf view facing project vouches for a holistic lifestyle. The spaces are well guarded and impart a wholesome experience of life with absolutely no hassles and worries.

Rishita Manhattan is Inspired by the towering skyscrapers of Manhattan positioned amidst lush green meadows of Lucknow—Rishita Manhattan defines luxurious life in a freshly contemporaneous way. Located in Gomati Nagar Extension, Lucknow, sprawling across 11.5 acres of which 80% is an open area, the project is blessed with a strategically favourable location. Offering radically modern design aesthetics which go beyond four walls and has a taste of global lifestyles infused with a rich tradition of Lucknow ethos; it is a perfect blend rendered to impart

a sense of pride to its owner. The project has been modelled to elevate the senses and work as a reflection of the buyer’s persona.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

