Uviraj Group: Protecting India's workforce & saving lives for over a decade

We all know that India is battling the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in a big way and at the forefront of this battle are our brave Healthcare workers (HCWs) who are selflessly serving the nation and its people. For them to stay safe, these healthcare workers need to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times to ensure that they don’t fall prey to COVID-19 infection. Many companies in India have come forward and are producing personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard our brave healthcare workers. One such company, with over a decade of experience in manufacturing safety products, is Uviraj Group. Established in 2010, Uviraj Group is one of the leading manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in India. With its team of highly skilled and competent technicians, it manufactures the finest quality of PPE and also specializes in the fall protection market. The company is renowned for its planning, development, manufacturing and supplying of Personal Protective Equipment.Uviraj Group was founded by Rajiv Kohli, the Chairman of Uviraj Group. Rajiv is a corporate maven who made up his mind to leverage the best of his resources towards building an organization for manufacturing and development of a powerful PPE range. Uviraj Group is dedicated to protect the lives of the people working across diversified industries around the globe with a firm belief in the ideology to “help save a life”. With its elaborated history in the safety harness industry, Viraj Safety First, the fall protection arm of Uviraj Group, is an approved manufacturer for products like Safety Harnesses and Body Belts, Work Positioning System, Hooks and Connectors, Ropes, Temporary Anchorage Lines, Rescue and Descent Equipment, Self-Retractable lifelines and Fall Protection Kits for many brands across the globe. “It is a matter of real honor that Uviraj Group has earned the reputation of being among India’s fastest growing brands that supply to multiple blue-chip clients. Our workforce constantly strives for excellence in production techniques and quality control. We believe in the ideology of ultimate customer satisfaction and are open to be held accountable at all stages,” says Rajiv Kohli while talking about the values of his organisation.Uviraj Group’s brand, Kargolift, is a well-established name for cargo handling & lifting products, and manufacturing products like Webbing slings, ratchet lashings, cargo nets. It is an approved vendor to many of the top players of the heavy industries in India. “Uviraj’s manufacturing capabilities are always advancing. We aim at manufacturing our products to not only conform to the world’s safety standards, but also to keep up with the expectations of customers. We want them to perceive that our products offer them great intrinsic value when they use it,” says Rajiv. Alpha Gripp, its brand of Foot Protection products, is one of its kind in the Indian Safety Footwear Industry. Uviraj Group manufactures safety shoes and boots using only Leather and keeping it Metal Free. This makes the safety shoes and boots the lightest and most comfortable in the market and therefore, very popular compared to its competitors. “We constantly strive to create products that stimulate the customer’s senses to bring about trust and belief each time the product is used. This is achieved through the strengths of the three combined effects: meeting the needs of the marketplace, advanced technology, and highest-quality materials. We will continue to provide the market with our reliable quality products by making full use of our core resources”, elaborates Viraj Kohli, Director, Uviraj Group. The group is growing at a good pace and a testimony to its focus on delivering customer satisfaction is the numerous awards and recognitions that Uviraj’s team has received over the years. This includes India’s Fastest Growing Brands, 40 Under 40 Most Influential Indians, Super 30 Companies of The Year, and many more. Uviraj Group has also built a robust portfolio of all the necessary certification for all its products. These prestigious certifications reinforce Uviraj’s steadfast devotion to robust quality management systems. The company works in lines of Six Sigma systems and has a mission to become one of the most quality competent companies in India in its trade. "In the last three years, Uviraj and its brands have grown at a rate of almost 500 percent. The company, now, has two full vertically integrated manufacturing facilities that have the state of art machinery that are semi-automated to manufacture high quality safety products with a total manufacturing area of over 100,000 square feet. The total strength of the workforce at Uviraj has moved to around 200 people as compared to 40 in 2017," said Viraj. Under its brand’s tagline “Hume Parvah Hai”, the company’s management undertakes a lot of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for educating masses about their safety while creating awareness about the products and saving lives across the nation. During the Lockdown induced by COVID-19 spread, the Uviraj team distributed it’s ‘Khao Piyo Saaf Raho - Corona Utility Kit’ to help and make people stay indoors. They delivered the required essential household commodities at people’s doorstep. The Kit included over 14 products comprising ration, health & hygiene and daily usage products. Over 500 cooked food packets were also distributed every day to the people at various locations around Kanpur working closely with the authorities in order to make these reach to the most needful. “As soon as the lockdown was announced, we decided to give out 10,000 masks to the authorities so that they could distribute the same to the people of our city. We could foresee the situation and entered to manufacture PPE Kits to enable our frontline workers with the best of the equipment”, added Viraj. The company's sole vision is to figure out the harms that can be encountered at working sites and design products that will keep its clients free from all the dangers. With an efficient team, the company in the future wants to become one of the largest Safety Companies in the world. "As a young team, we focus on adding new products to our existing range every year. The last decade has been the decade of establishment for Uviraj and its brands. The next decade, i.e Financial year 2020-2030 will be the decade for growth and reaching new heights. We look forward to developing new engineered products at the most economical pricing to enable the small business enterprises to ensure safety of people at their workplace. The team has a strong vision and are aggressively looking to achieve the same keeping in mind utmost patience as we understand big businesses are not built overnight", concluded Viraj.