Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre champions the vision for a cancer-free India

Vedanta, as a Group, strongly believes and is committed towards the economic & social development of local communities as this grants it the social license to operate its business. These developments should ideally align themselves with national priorities and serve the large purpose of national building. The Group has thus predominantly focused on women, child, skilling and healthcare sectors.
In the area of healthcare, the Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF) has created BALCO Medical Centre, a state-of-the-art, 170-bed, ultra-modern, multi-modality diagnostic and therapeutic cancer hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. BALCO Medical Center has emerged as a preferred comprehensive cancer care facility in the country for advanced radiation therapy, brachytherapy, nuclear medicine, surgeries, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, blood-related disorders, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and pain & palliative care; thanks to the medical expertise of its 45 specialist doctors and staff, plethora of amenities, appropriate treatment and compassionate care.
Following Vedanta Group Chairman Mr. Anil Agarwal’s work philosophy that marries stakeholder value with inclusive growth of local communities, BALCO Medical Centre has dedicated itself to the three important pillars, which make the vision of cancer-free society a reality, namely prevention, screening and treatment. Since receiving its first patient in April 2018, BALCO Medical Centre has treated more than 6,500 cancer patients. As an important second step, the hospital collaborated with National Health Mission, Government of Chhattisgarh to conduct screening camps across all 27 districts of Chhattisgarh, bringing specialists to doorsteps of the public and providing free screening for the three most common cancers – Breast, Cervix and Oral. These camps witness heavy footfall and already more than thousand patients have benefited since their launch in November 2019.
Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson, BALCO Medical Centre, said, “The Vedanta Group with its considerable CSR footprint has always closely aligned all its CSR activities with national priorities. In the space of health care, BALCO Medical Centre was established to contribute towards prevention, control and eradication of cancer among every strata of society. The hospital is committed to be in the forefront of the fight against cancer, one of mankind’s most dangerous diseases, and serve patients with utmost care and compassion.”
Today, with its substantial and impactful work, the hospital is on the mission to help create a cancer-free society, dedicating its expertise and resources to address the country’s massive demand-supply gap in quality cancer treatment and low penetration of awareness. With the vision of adding academics and research into the system in the near future, BALCO Medical Center aims to become a world-renowned Centre of Excellence in Oncology.
About Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF) and BALCO Medical Centre (BMC):
Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF) is a non-profit organisation initiated by Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd. (BALCO) to contribute to the prevention of cancer and its related illnesses through a Centre of Excellence in medical, surgical and rad iation oncology. VMRF aims to bring ultra-modern, multi-modality diagnostic and therapeutic facilities within easy reach of India’s population at a reasonable and affordable cost. Balco Medical Centre, VMRF’s first flagship initiative set up in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is a 170-bed, state-of-the-art tertiary care oncology facility with 45 specialist doctors. It is the largest and most advanced oncology facility in the entire central India. It provides affordable yet world-class treatment of the most critical disease known to mankind. Currently, it is fast emerging as a national leader in India’s oncology space including medical, surgical, radiation and palliative care.
