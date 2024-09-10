Inside the Best Under a Billion issue

The Best Under a Billion List has a heady mix of sectors, from F&B to data centres and semiconductors, and India and China account for the maximum representation on the list--over 30 companies from each country
An economy can be judged by, among other things, the companies it breeds—their quality, quantity, diversity of operations, ability to survive local and global competition and to turn out world-class products and services. Size and scale matter, too, but they don’t come overnight; it’s the beginnings made by leveraging opportunities that a growing economy offers that will eventually propel many of these operations into the super league of extraordinary companies.
