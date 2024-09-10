Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Inside the Best Under a Billion issue

The Best Under a Billion List has a heady mix of sectors, from F&B to data centres and semiconductors, and India and China account for the maximum representation on the list--over 30 companies from each country

Brian Carvalho
By Brian Carvalho Editor, Forbes India
Published: Sep 10, 2024 10:20:04 AM IST
Updated: Sep 10, 2024 10:28:19 AM IST


On the cover is Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons

An economy can be judged by, among other things, the companies it breeds—their quality, quantity, diversity of operations, ability to survive local and global competition and to turn out world-class products and services. Size and scale matter, too, but they don’t come overnight; it’s the beginnings made by leveraging opportunities that a growing economy offers that will eventually propel many of these operations into the super league of extraordinary companies.

The Forbes Asia annual Best Under a Billion list of 200 small and mid-sized publicly-traded companies from the Asia-Pacific region with under $1 billion in sales is evidence of the vibrancy in many of these economies. As the editors of the list point out: “Strong domestic demand, supported by an uptick in infrastructure spending and global trade, powered the region’s overall growth in 2023.”

Unsurprisingly, China and India have the most companies on the list, at a tad over 30 from each country, with Japan, Taiwan, South Korea also being conspicuous by their presence.

The sheer diversity of sectors represented is an indicator of the breadth of activity in the Asia-Pac region. Middle class spending on eating out (and ordering in) may be one reason for a little over a tenth of the companies on the list being from the food & beverage industry; nine beauty businesses are further evidence of robust consumer spending. Beyond these, it’s a heady mix of companies from construction, manufacturing, data centres, semiconductors, automotive, financial services and pharmaceuticals, among many more sectors, that have made it to the Best Under a Billion.

From the outside, it’s tempting to associate a particular economy with a particular sector. For instance, think Taiwan and perhaps the first association is with electronics and semiconductors, thanks to the presence of giants like TSMC, Foxconn and United Microelectronics. Yes, tech-enabled manufacturing may be big in Taiwan, and, to be sure, there are makers of data centre equipment, semiconductors and electronic components from that country on the list; as are, for good measure, a $99 million in sales Korean food restaurant chain (Tofu Restaurant) and a $95 million beauty business (Shiny Brands Group).

The Forbes India team picked out four of the 31 companies from India and dived deep into them. On the cover is Vivek Lohia, managing director of a company that started in 2006 to make wagons for the railways and is now working on building a commercial electric vehicle. Keeping up with the times is clearly Lohia’s focus, with Jupiter Wagons gearing up to make containers that house data centres as well as wheel sets and brakes for metro and Vande Bharat coaches.

For Jupiter, which also makes bodies for tipper lorries and tankers, as well as crossings for railways, new technologies have always been as imperative. As Lohia tells Manu Balachandran, who has written the cover story, innovation and infusing new technology has been a continuous process even though designs for the railways are fixed. “But I knew that in the long term, technology will always help you grow.” For more on the Jupiter growth story, turn to ‘Jumping On The Bandwagon’ on page 16.

Also in step with a growing economy is a man who plunged into business in the mid-90s by taking contracts to construct mobile towers. Today, Faruk G Patel is an end-to-end solutions provider for wind and wind-solar hybrid projects, in addition to being an independent renewable power producer with wind and solar energy assets. Patel tells Divya Shekhar that his company KP Energy is “getting into the big league”. For more, don’t miss ‘Here Comes The Sun (And Wind)’ on page 22.

Best,
Brian Carvalho
Editor, Forbes India
Email: Brian.Carvalho@nw18.com
X ID: @Brianc_Ed

(This story appears in the 20 September, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

