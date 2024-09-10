Why airline companies switched from renting to buying planes

Professor Mohan Venkatachalam found that a new accounting rule made leasing less attractive for public airlines
Airlines have long been known to lease rather than buy a significant chunk of their planes. But a 2016 rule by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) made it advantageous for air carriers to switch from leasing to buying their vehicles, with consequences for their idle capacity, flying routes and, potentially, for the wear and tear of their fleet.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. This piece originally appeared on Duke Fuqua Insights]