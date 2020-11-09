The billionaire fast lane

It has become a truism that the rich have got richer and the poor have lost even more of their privileges during the pandemic. The 2020 Forbes India Rich List is, at first blush, a manifestation of the rich-get-richer theme: The 100 richest of the country saw their wealth grow by 14 percent to $517.5 billion till over a year ago (the cut-off for the study was September 18). And, as Naazneen Karmali, Forbes Asia Wealth Editor and India Editor of Forbes Asia who spearheaded the study, writes: “More than half of that increase can be ascribed to one individual: Mukesh Ambani, who added $37.3 billion to his fortune—a surge of 73 percent—to a net worth of $88.7 billion.” The numero uno on the Rich List for the 13th year now raised more than $20 billion for Reliance’s digital arm Jio Platforms from investors that included Facebook and Google.