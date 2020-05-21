C-CAMP helps commercialise 17 innovations fighting Covid-19, more in pipeline

Image: Shutterstock Image: Shutterstock



The C-CIDA programme prompted a robust response from entrepreneurs around the country. “We are happy to share that we have now 17 innovations now in the market (at hospitals/clinics etc), serving the nation,” Saiyed said. These including non-invasive ventilators, rapid diagnostic kits, and new technologies for surface and air sanitisation.



Among the ventures C-CAMP picked to support are



C-CAMP also partnered with multiple agencies o promote and support the C-CIDA programme, including Health Innovation Exchange, UNAIDS, Social Alpha, India Health Fund, CCMB, Atal Incubation Centre at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Xynteo and its India 2022 coalition, MedTech Connect, Springboard, PATH—an international, nonprofit global health organisation based in Seattle—and Action Covid-19 Team.



