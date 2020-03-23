  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Coronavirus

Tom Hanks to Idris Elba: 8 celebrities bitten by the Covid-19 bug

The coronavirus doesn't discriminate

By Manu Balachandran
Published: Mar 23, 2020 11:40:59 AM IST
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 06:19:24 PM IST

tom hanks-bgImage: Shutterstock

Tom Hanks
The two-time Oscar winner tested positive for coronavirus along with wife Rita Wilson when they were in Australia. They are in self-quarantine at their home there.

 

idris elba_bgImage: Shutterstock

Related stories

Idris Elba
The British actor tested positive on March 16 and has been on self-quarantine since then. “I feel ok… I have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba tweeted.

 

sophie trudeauImage: Shutterstock

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
Canada’s first lady tested positive on March 13 and is in self-quarantine. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

mikel arteta_bgImage: Shutterstock

Mikel Arteta
Arsenal FC’s manager tested positive for Covid-19 on March 13. “Arsenal personnel who had close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate. We expect this to be a significant number of people,” the English football club said in a press release.

 

rudy gobertImage: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Rudy Gobert
He was the first NBA player to be diagnosed with coronavirus. Prior to that, Gobert had joked with members of the media by touching all microphones and recording devices on the table before leaving a news conference.

 

nadine dorriesImage: Getty Images

Nadine Dorries
The UK’s health minister was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 11 and is under self-isolation. “It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84 year old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today,” she tweeted.

 

kevin durant_bg_shutterstockImage: Shutterstock

Kevin Durant
One of the highest-earning basketball players in the world tested positive along with three other players from Brooklyn Nets.

 

Iraj Harirchi
Iran’s deputy health minister tested positive a day after he made a public appearance, assuring his countrymen of the steps his government had taken in containing the disease. Iran has reported the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases outside China.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

sm_virus beans boom 3
Coronavirus: A boom time for the bean industry
sm_virus coping
Some tips on how to stay sane in a world that isn't
vincent lou_sm
Rajiv Singh
How Chinese firm Club Factory is challenging Amazon, Flipkart in India
gd and interview s
WeSchool
Tips to crack the interview and GD to bag the seat at the best MBA School
untitled design
Manu Balachandran
Tom Hanks to Idris Elba: 8 celebrities bitten by the Covid-19 bug
market collapse
Salil Panchal
Bad news from the markets: The bears are not done yet
800 x 600 lockdown
Forbes India
Coronavirus: Full list of India's districts on lockdown
oil and gas
Samar Srivastava
Oil's Well for India
BC and AC—the World Before Corona and the World After
In isolation? Here's how people like you are spending the weekend