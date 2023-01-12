Amazon Web Services and Ava Labs announced a partnership





Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Ava Labs have announced a partnership to make it easier for developers to use blockchain technology. This partnership is meant to bring better adoption of blockchain tech by governments, enterprises, and institutions.



AWS will support Avalanche blockchain infrastructure and decentralised applications (dApps), making it much easier for devs to launch nodes on the Avalanche blockchain. Ava Labs also plans to add a feature called "subnet" deployment to the AWS Marketplace, allowing individuals and institutions to easily launch custom networks within the Avalanche blockchain.

John Wu, the president of Ava Labs, said that the partnership with AWS is significant for his company.





Ava Labs already has more than 500 applications on its blockchain, and the partnership will allow them to improve the user experience and direct those users to the Activate program. Additionally, the partnership allows Ava Labs to provide its users with an easy, one-click solution to launch nodes on the Avalanche blockchain.





Emin Gün Sirer, the CEO of Ava Labs, said that the partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) would allow developers to easily launch and test networks on the Avalanche blockchain in any legal jurisdiction they choose.





AWS's partnership with Ava Labs is their first partnership with a blockchain project, but several blockchain networks already rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power their networks. According to the Ethereum website, around 25 percent of all Ethereum workloads are run on AWS.





Howard Wright, the VP at Amazon Web Services, stated that the technology is "natively agnostic" and can support all blockchain protocols, though this partnership is AWS's first foundational partnership with a blockchain. The value of Avalanche's native token, AVAX, has increased by 13.5 percent to $14.55 in the last 24 hours.





Howard added that the integration of web3 and blockchain technology is inevitable and that AWS is excited to be a part of it. He said that it's hard to predict when it will happen and become mainstream, but he feels the current growth rate seems to be accelerating.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash