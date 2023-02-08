Bitcoins on the frontline as demand for digital asset investment products grows

Image: Shutterstock

CoinShares, a European investment company specialising in crypto, recently released a report indicating that there is a strong demand for digital asset investment products. According to the report, investors invested a total of $76 million in these products over the course of the past week, making it the fourth week in a row that inflows have been seen.The report suggests a shift in investor attitudes at the beginning of 2023, with total inflows reaching $230 million so far this year. This increase in investment has resulted in a growth of assets under management, now standing at a record high of $30.3 billion since August 2022.Investors are primarily investing in Bitcoin, with weekly inflows of $69 million, which makes up 90 percent of the total investment for the week. The majority of this investment growth is coming from Canada, the United States, and Germany, with weekly inflows of $25 million, $38 million, and $24 million, respectively.However, there is a divided opinion on whether this growth is sustainable. There have been inflows of $8.2 million into short-Bitcoin positions during the same period. Although these inflows are relatively small as compared to long-Bitcoin inflows, they have gone up by 26 percent of the total assets under management in the last three weeks. Despite this, short-Bitcoin trading has not been attracting significant interest this year, as the total assets under management for short-Bitcoin positions have decreased by 9.2 percent.Altcoins also received some minor investments, with investment products for Solana, Cardano, and Polygon showing modest decreases. Despite an increased understanding of unstaking, investment in Ether only totalled $700,000.In general, the inflow of investment into digital asset products shows that investors are becoming more confident in the market. The involvement in altcoins suggests that the digital asset market is diverse and continues to develop.