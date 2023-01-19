CoinDCX and Forbes India's collaborative Namaste Web3 initiative to kick off on January 28

Image: ShutterstockThe third generation of the internet - or Web3 - is afoot, and to spread awareness of the technology and its implications for Indian industries, Forbes India and CoinDCX have initiated Namaste Web3. Namaste Web3, as the same suggests, will touch upon various stakeholders of the Web3 ecosystem and will help highlight the potential of the Indian market to build and adopt Web3. Starting January 28, Namaste Web3 will take the form of a series of educational roadshows spread across multiple cities.The Indian blockchain and Web3 space has already achieved a competitive advantage over other countries through a steady increase in investment flows, a proliferation of startups, and its diverse pool of tech talent. More importantly, there is great enthusiasm amongst Indians, who are keen to adopt these new-age technologies. Namaste Web3 was born out of the ambition to build a bridge connecting the Indian masses with this third generation of the internet.Emphasizing the importance of education as a core strategy in his company's mission to make India Web3-ready, CoinDCX's CEO, Sumit Gupta, states, "Namaste Web3 is yet another initiative in our continuous efforts in educating around Web3 in the country. We've worked tirelessly for the past four years to drive mainstream crypto adoption. We remain committed and will continue to make strategic investments in extensive awareness and education around Web3. Change Starts Together, and in alignment with this belief and our brand's positioning, we are thrilled to collaborate with Forbes India to give a voice and visibility to everyone who matters in the Indian Web3 space.”The events will span big and small metros such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, and Kolkata and seek to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, key opinionators, and influencers from all across India, ranging from sectors like technology, banking, taxation, and finance in general.The curated series will see half-a-day sessions providing Web3 enthusiasts with an opportunity to explore Web3 with industry experts and build up the Indian Web3 ecosystem with fellow tech enthusiasts. Amongst a host of interesting topics, the forum will touch upon the role of Web3 in bringing socio-economic changes and the potential of Web3 for Indian businesses and startups in particular.The topics for panels, fireside chats and keynotes in Bengaluru will include many essential elements connected with the industry, such as the evolution of Web3 gaming, navigating the shift from web2 to web3, decentralized finance in web3, charting the course through the intersection of centralized and decentralized approaches, and accelerating decentralized application (DApp) development with hands-on workshops on building DApps with decentralized hosting solutions.Interested to learn what the future of the internet will look like and how you stand to be at the center of the internet? Namaste Web3 will help you answer such questions and much more! Click here to register for Namaste Web3 event taking place in your city!Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash
