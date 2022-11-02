Decentralised Storage Alliance is preparing to close the Web3 gap

Image: ShutterstockA Decentralised Storage Alliance was created on Monday by the Filecoin Foundation, Protocol Labs, and a few other participants. The Alliance is the first time businesses in the decentralised sector have banded together to further the use and understanding of decentralised technologies. One of the key objectives of the recently created partnership, according to the statement, is to assist Web2 firms in making the transition to Web3 through lobbying, education, and best practices.By bringing together various perspectives from top Web2 and Web3 industry companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Ernst & Young, and data storage solutions supplier Seagate, the Alliance says it intends to achieve this. The group hopes to establish itself as a reliable forum for business collaboration on Web3 technologies, such as decentralised storage, in order to hasten their adoption.By 2025, the global data market is anticipated to have surpassed 200 zettabytes. Approximately 80 percent of the total market demand is met by businesses. However, more than 90 percent of those people still rely on expensive and ineffective centralised systems and the public cloud to store their data.Additionally, it aims to facilitate new data centres' network onboarding by supplying access to instructional materials and technical resources that will enhance the process of data onboarding to decentralised storage networks.According to Protocol Labs' Stefaan Vervaet, head of network expansion:“With top-tier leaders across Web2 and Web3 coming together to explore the unrealized potential of decentralised technology, this Alliance has the power to transform the foundation of the internet.”On October 25, a report was published announcing the launch of CO2.Storage, a Web3 data storage solution from Protocol Labs that aims to enable transparency for carbon offsets and address current storage options for all kinds of digital environmental assets, including renewable energy credits. To lessen Filecoin's negative environmental effects, the effort was created.The Alliance will proceed to establish a reputable platform where companies and their likes may congregate to work together. They would be able to create fresh technologies to promote the spread of decentralised storage on a worldwide scale.As part of this effort, reference structures and standard specifications will be developed to suit the various requirements of different types of enterprises. Additionally, they would distribute technical and instructional information.They would also enhance the methods for onboarding data into storage networks. Additionally, they would make it simple for any new data location to join the network.Shashank is founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist.
