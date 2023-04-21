Ethereum Name Service includes fiat payment options for its protocol

Image: ShutterstockUsers and proponents of the blockchain space are in for an improved experience when registering for domain names in the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) protocol. A range of options, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, and other debit and credit cards, can be used now for .eth domains. The process used to require payments through Ethereum earlier. Many users then considered it a barrier, as they had to use their crypto wallets for the registrations.The web3 payment gateway, MoonPay, would be used from now on by users for payments while it has been integrated with the Ethereum Name Service website. On top of this, ENS has also launched version 3 of its user interface for a better experience while signing up on the platform. Users had to go through multiple transaction approvals before while using crypto wallets.Nick Johnson, the founder of Ethereum Name Service, has said the move could simplify blockchain for beginners and make it easier for them to obtain digital identities. He stated, “This allows us to reach those who are either just entering the space or who are not yet comfortable with transacting and would prefer to use the currency and payment form they understand best.”Bree Blazak, Vice President at MoonPay, also welcomed the initiative and claimed how the partnership with Ethereum Name Service could make registrations simple with common payment methods. The payment experience for beginners to the domain would, thus, be made simple.The platform upgrade of ENS is likely going to uplift the status of ENS as a provider of readable names for crypto wallets in place of complex numeric numbers, which are created by wallets, blockchain protocols and platforms. Users of ENS can also host censorship-resistant websites through names that can be linked to in-use common domain name services (DNS).With decentralized domain name service registrations increasing in the last couple of years, Ethereum Name Service has witnessed over 2.3 million names created through 550,000 unique addresses.Unstoppable Domains and Ethereum Name Service are two leaders in the crypto space who have been responsible for inducting users into the web3 world through decentralized identities.Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash
Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.