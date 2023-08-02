Race winners in Toyota GR Cup series to receive digital trophies on Polygon blockchain





Toyota Gazoo Racing North America's GR Cup Series is taking motorsports to the next level with cutting-edge digital trophies. Partnering with Toyota Connected North America (TCNA), a leading software and data services company, the GR Cup Series has introduced personalised digital trophies using the revolutionary Polygon blockchain platform. These trophies are a dynamic display of driver statistics, podium finishes, finishing positions, and lap times, updated after every exhilarating race weekend.



Toyota's commitment to sustainable and next-generation mobility has solidified its position as an integral part of the cultural landscape in the United States for over 65 years.

Jack Irving, the executive commercial director of TRD, expressed enthusiasm about this ground-breaking initiative, as it provides an opportunity to record drivers' achievements using blockchain technology permanently. These digital records can be effortlessly shared with friends, family, and fans.





The non-fungible nature facilitated by blockchain ensures the trophies' authenticity and makes them a reliable and transparent source of drivers' performance metrics following each event. As the drivers gear up for the upcoming Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, they can conveniently access their accomplishments from the thrilling first three GR Cup weekends held at Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, and Virginia International Raceway.





TCNA's technical program manager, Tim Muttitt, highlighted the aim of enriching the driver experience through the GR Cup Series, achieved by utilising this digital trophy program. By incorporating blockchain technology, the series emphasises the remarkable driving talent while giving fans unparalleled insight into the drivers' achievements.

The GR Cup Series, currently in its inaugural season, has received sanctioning from SRO. It allows drivers and teams to compete at some of North America's most iconic racing venues.





Notably, Toyota has been actively involved in the blockchain space since 2016, when it joined forces with the R3 Consortium for blockchain research and development. Subsequently, the company established the Toyota Blockchain Lab in 2019, paving the way for cutting-edge initiatives like the GR Cup Series' digital trophies.





By embracing blockchain and delivering an unparalleled fan experience, Toyota reaffirms its position as a leader in the automotive industry, ushering in a new era of recognition and fan engagement in motorsports.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash



