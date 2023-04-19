Tezos India to launch NFT cricket game in partnership with GoLive Games

Cricket fans in India are in for some good news as open source blockchain Tezos India and the esports game publishing company GoLive Games
are set to launch an NFT cricket game. The team is touting it as India's first cricket strategy game in the blockchain space. Set to be an esports game, the game titled 'Cricket Stars' is going to be a multiplayer game based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the requirement for Pay-to-Play or Play-to-Earn models.Esports games are comparable to witnessing a professional sports event, except that viewers watch video gamers play against one another in a virtual setting rather than at a real-world event.The President of Tezos India
, Om Malviya, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with GoLive Gaming Studio to launch an innovative NFT-based cricket game. This collaboration signifies a significant advancement for the gaming industry and the Tezos blockchain. With this cricket game, players will be able to play, collect and trade unique cricket-themed NFTs, adding a new dimension to the gameplay experience." He also claimed their team was excited to collaborate with the gaming studio, GoLive Games, to develop Cricket Stars and that players would experience the thrill of NFT-based gaming on the Tezos blockchain. Malviya hoped the partnership could serve as a foundation for their mutual goal of transforming the gaming sector.Supported by the open-source blockchain protocol, Tezos, Cricket Stars would enable its players to have Tezos wallets to trade their cards with other players through the inbuilt store in the game without needing any other crypto.The CEO of GoLive Games, Ravi Kiran, also welcomed the initiative and spoke about how integrating blockchain with the gaming world has huge potential to transform the sector. He thanked the Tezos team for their partnership and support in the venture. He was also of the opinion that the combination of NFTs with a popular game like cricket in India would revolutionise the gaming sector.Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash
