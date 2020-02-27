High Blood Pressure is a risk to the kidneys

High blood pressure is the second highest cause of kidney failure and accounts for about one-fourth of all cases. High blood pressure can be both a cause of kidney disease and a symptom of kidney disease. It can cause damage to the blood vessels and filters in the kidney, making removal of waste from the body difficult. Once a person is diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, it becomes necessary for the patient to undergo either dialysis - a blood-cleansing process, or kidney transplantation. One will not be able to feel if high blood pressure has hurt the kidneys; the only way to know is to be tested. However, there can be some symptoms of kidney disease such as worsening blood pressure, decrease in amount of urine or difficulty in urinating, edema of feet and frequent urination. Certain lifestyle modifications can be helpful to control the blood pressure and prevent kidney disease, or prevent its progression in individuals who already have kidney disease.As per reports from the World Health Organization, hypertension is the third biggest risk factor for heart disease in India. Data from National Family Health Survey suggest that in India about 9 per cent women and 14 per cent men falling in the age bracket of 15-49 years suffer from hypertension. Despite the identified burden of hypertension, majority of hypertensive patients still remain undetected. Reportedly, for every known person with hypertension there are two persons with either undiagnosed hypertension or prehypertension. Though, an individual with hypertension remains unaware until the condition is diagnosed, he/she will be posed to increasing risk of the complications. If left untreated, hypertension can cause damage to the cardiovascular system and other internal organs. Thus, it is of utmost importance that the factors that predispose to the risk of hypertension be controlled. Sedentary lifestyle, wrong food choices and lack of physical activity along with persistent exposure to stress are the major factors that increase the vulnerability to hypertension and thus need to be improved. Being attentive towards certain symptoms associated with high blood pressure, including sweating, anxiety, sleeping problems and blushing can also be helpful. It is imperative that once the diagnosis of hypertension has been made, the antihypertensive therapy be started at the earliest to prevent any further complications.