List of top green hydrogen stocks in India by market capitalisation

With the growing concerns around climate change, sustainability, and energy consumption, India’s push for cleaner energy is more than just a trend. Along with renewable energy production (solar, wind, hydro-power projects), the country is also betting big on green hydrogen energy. According to the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), India has the capacity to produce around four crore tons of green hydrogen at a lower cost than the USA.

With numerous government schemes and initiatives in place, India is poised to play a significant role in the renewable energy sector in the years to come. The government has already approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global hub for sustainable hydrogen production. This sector provides a massive opportunity for investors to invest in green hydrogen stocks.

In this post, we’ll look at the list of top green hydrogen stocks in India if you're looking to align your profits with a bigger purpose.

List of top green hydrogen stocks

Based on the National Stock Exchange data sourced on April 28, 2025, here’s a list of the top green hydrogen stocks.

Rank Company Market cap (in ₹ crore) 1 Reliance Industries 18,48,928.11 2 Larsen and Toubro 4,57,251.39 3 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) 3,15,135.99 4 Indian Oil Corporation 1,92,740.78 5 Adani Green Energy 1,49,453.46 6 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 1,34,667.21 7 Tata Power 1,26,247.87 8 Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) 1,24,512.66 9 JSW Energy 83,403.51 10 NTPC Green Energy Limited 87,381.04 11 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) 45,216.27 12 Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited 21,103.08





Growth and market trends in the green hydrogen sector

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy sources without any carbon emissions. Unlike traditional methods, this hydrogen doesn’t rely on fossil fuels or carbon capture systems. While hydrogen has been used in industry for decades, its cleaner variant is now gaining global attention.