New passport rules explained: From mandatory birth certificate to new colour-coding systems

Every year, millions of Indians apply for a passport to explore global opportunities for work, education, or travel. According to Passport Seva's latest data, over 3 lakh applications were processed last week alone (the second week of March 2025), with more than 2.5 lakh passports issued—a clear reflection of the increasing demand for hassle-free travel.

However, 2025 has brought significant changes to Indian passport regulations. If you plan to apply for a new passport or renew an existing one, it's essential to understand these new rules. From digitisation to revised documentation requirements, these new passport regulations aim to enhance security and transparency and simplify applications for everyone.

In this post, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about the latest updates to your Indian passport process.

Indian passport regulations: What do you need to know?

In February 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officially announced amendments to the Passport Rules, 1980, under Section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967. These updates apply to both first-time applicants and renewals. Let’s understand them in more detail:

Mandatory birth certificate

The new passport regulations state that if you’re applying for an Indian passport for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, you must submit a birth certificate as the only proof of date of birth. The certificate must be valid and only issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipal Corporation, or any other assigned authority under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.