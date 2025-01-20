Top 10 safest cities in India ranked by NCRB

Choosing a safe city to live in is not just about personal comfort or vibes; it’s about ensuring a safe environment for families and individuals. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is vital in maintaining and publishing crime statistics across India. It acts as a foundation for curating effective safety policies, guiding law enforcement, and ensuring citizens' well-being.

This article will provide a clear insight into the top 10 safest cities in India, according to NCRB.

The NCRB collects and analyses crime data in India and monitors offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL).

As per the International Standard, NCRB follows the ‘Principal Offence Rule,’ where only the most severe (cognisable) crime in a reported incident is recorded for statistical purposes. The 2022 report relied on population estimates from the 2011 census to evaluate crime rates affecting women, children, senior citizens, and backward communities.

The following table gives you an insight into the IPC rate and charge-sheeting rate in ten Indian cities:

Ranking City and State

IPC (Cognisable Offence) Rate (%) Charge-sheeting Rate (%) 1 Kolkata - West Bengal

78.2 88.1 2 Chennai - Tamil Nadu

173.5 17.7 3 Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

211.2 87.4 4 Surat - Gujarat

215.3 84.6 5 Pune - Maharashtra

219.3 80.9 6 Hyderabad - Telangana

266.7 65.7 7 Bengaluru - Karnataka

337.3 68.1 8 Ahmedabad - Gujarat

360.1 88 9 Mumbai - Maharashtra

376.3 77.1 10 Kozhikode - Kerala

397.5 89.4

The IPC rate is calculated as the number of cognisable crimes per one lakh population. In contrast, the charge-sheeting rate is the number of charges filed by the police against the accused out of the total number of cases investigated.

A closer look at the safest cities in India

Let’s discuss each of these cities in detail and why they are preferred options for living.

1. Kolkata

As per NCRB, India’s cultural capital, Kolkata, recorded the lowest IPC crime rate, 78.2 percent, and ranked first as the safest city in India. Its proactive police force and Safe City Project for women and children under the Nirbhaya Fund ensure the safety of the citizens. The city offers affordable living, quality education, and good healthcare facilities.

2. Chennai

With an IPC crime rate of 173.5 percent, Chennai ensures safety through advanced surveillance systems and a bold police force. Home to IIT Madras and top healthcare facilities, the city focuses on high safety standards with opportunities in education and jobs. Chennai started women-dedicated helplines and police stations to make it one of the safest cities in India for women.

3. Coimbatore

Coimbatore, with an IPC crime rate of 211.2 percent and 87.4 percent charge-sheeting rate, is known for efficient policing and community safety initiatives. It is also called the ‘Manchester of South India’ and is a hub for some of the top education institutes and industries. Due to the prompt incident responses and crime prevention measures with technologies, it provides a sense of security and trust in the law.

4. Surat

Gujarat’s diamond and textile hub, Surat, stands out with an IPC crime rate of 215.3 percent and a charge-sheeting rate of 84.6 percent. Known for its efficient law enforcement and modern surveillance systems, Surat provides a safe environment for residents and visitors and stands fourth in the NCRB list of safest cities.

5. Pune

Pune ranks fifth among India’s safest cities, with an IPC crime rate of 219.3 percent and a charge-sheeting rate of nearly 81 percent. Known for its valiant policing and Women's Safety Cell, the city ensures a secure environment for residents. Cultural heritage sites and institutions like the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Symbiosis University attract youngsters and tourists frequently.

6. Hyderabad

The ‘City of Pearls’ combines modern development with a rich heritage, with an IPC crime rate of 266.7 percent. Hyderabad ensures safety through fierce policing, women-centric SHE Teams, and advanced surveillance. With excellent healthcare facilities and a reasonable cost of living, Hyderabad could be one of the safest cities in India for women.

7. Bengaluru

As the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru maintains safety with community-driven initiatives and efficient law enforcement. Its IPC crime rate of 260.5 percent reflects a more secure urban environment than other major cities. The city offers everyone a balanced mix of safety, career and job opportunities, and modern living.

8. Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s economic hub, ranks eighth on India’s safest cities list with an IPC crime rate of 360.1 percent and 88 percent of charge-sheeting. The city excels in safety through efficient surveillance technologies and police work. With a reasonable cost of living and top-notch healthcare facilities, Ahmedabad offers a secure, culturally rich, and vibrant environment.

9. Mumbai

With its cognisable crime rate of 376.3 percent and charge-sheeting rate of 77.1 percent, Mumbai is famous for its safe vibe, energy, diversity, and unmatched opportunities. The Mumbai Police, along with the Cyber Crime Cell and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), are recognised for their strong and effective strategies against crimes. As the entertainment and commercial capital of India, Mumbai offers a very high cost of living but attracts millions of people worldwide. It is also one of the safest cities in India for women.

10. Kozhikode

Also known as Calicut, Kozhikode is renowned for its natural beauty and cultural legacy. With an IPC rate of 397.5 percent, it is one of India's top 10 safest cities for locals and travellers. The police force is highly efficient and uses high-tech equipment for surveillance and crime-solving. Public safety awareness campaigns and several community programs have enhanced overall security within the community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are cognisable crimes, and how do they affect a city’s safety?

Cognisable crimes are serious offences, like theft, kidnapping, murder, or assault, where police can arrest the accused without a warrant. High rates of such crimes can compromise the city’s safety and public trust.

What is the significance of the charge-sheeting rate in determining a city’s safety?

The charge-sheeting rate shows how many cases lead to officially filed charges. A higher rate suggests efficient law enforcement and crime resolution.

How does NCRB data help improve city safety?

NCRB collects crime data and helps authorities identify patterns, distribute resources, and implement strong safety measures to enhance safety and reduce city crime rates.

What factors contribute to a city’s low crime rate and overall safety?

Factors like vigorous law enforcement, education, economic stability, high community engagement, effective social services, and awareness programs play a key role in shaping the safest cities in India.