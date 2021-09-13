How museum collections could aid environmental conservation

A new US study looks at the role natural history museums could play in wildlife conservation.

Image: Bruno Uehara / Getty Images



There's now little doubt that the Earth's fauna and flora are in danger. While biodiversity loss is intensifying year after year, a new study suggests that museums could have a role to in saving nature.



Biodiversity continues to decline around the world. Indeed, the International Union for Conservation of Nature recently studied 138,374 species, and found that about 28% of them are under threat. At the organization's last assessment in 2014, 24% of species studied were endangered.





The scientific importance of museum collections

