Why companies should prioritize science

Science is at the root of inventions that improve lives and increase firms’ productivity and profits. But Professor Ashish Arora of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business says companies who rely on public scientific discoveries may find it difficult to earn above-average returns from the innovation.
“When you have a public resource, like university science, which is available to all—including your competitors—how do you extract a private benefit from that resource?” Arora asked.
