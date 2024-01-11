How FreshToHome tightened its ship to woo investors in the funding winter

Just as the saying “you fish only as much as you need”, Shan Kadavil was under the impression that a founder only raises the amount that is needed for the venture. “You don’t raise money when you don’t need it,” says the co-founder and CEO of FreshToHome, an ecommerce platform for fish, seafood and meat that he co-founded with seven others in 2015. For all his life—the software engineer was the India head of global social gaming company Zynga, had an eight-year stint at California-based company SupportSoft where he led the enterprise business unit, and a couple of other gigs since 1999—and a good part of his entrepreneurial stint at FreshToHome, Kadavil was always committed to the philosophy of ‘need and deed’.
Come 2022, and his philosophy turned out to be a rotten fish. He explains by taking us back to the pandemic year of 2020.