How Ankit Agrawal's cover drive sheltered InsuranceDekho in the funding winter

Gurugram, December 2022. The war room wore a sombre look. The signs were ominous. Over the last six months, the fertile terrains of growth got morphed into a treacherous battleground, there were confirmed reports of heavy casualties everywhere, and the tailwinds of 2021 transformed into fatal headwinds. The troops were quickly running out of ammunition. The morale was hitting a new low with every passing day, and the signs of fatigue were conspicuous on the dreary faces of the soldiers. The terrible thing, though, was that there were no comforting signs of things coming back to normal anytime soon. The worst part, however, was the fact that India had not witnessed, and was not prepared for, such a brutal and prolonged combat.
