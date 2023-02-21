FibroHeal Woundcare: Silken touch for healthcare

V

(This story appears in the 24 February, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

ivek Mishra was working at Tata Chemicals when he saw a large opportunity in biomaterials, especially in silk for non-textile applications.He zeroed in on health care and started FibroHeal Woundcare in Bengaluru in 2017 with Bharat Tandon. A third co-founder, Subramaniam Shivaraman, joined them in 2018. They have been developing silk-based bandages and other products for acute and chronic “wound care”.That the silkworm can breathe and stay alive inside the cocoon, a “fully closed system”, fascinated Mishra, triggering the germ of an idea that eventually became FibroHeal.Starting with a bandage, or dressing, in 2017, the company now makes a small range of products that can aid in the dressing and healing of fresh or clean wounds, chronic or infected wounds, and post operative wounds—for example, the wound from a caesarean section cut. These products include silk-protein-based dressings, powders and ointments.The name of the company also comes from one of two proteins in silk, called fibroin, that is used in the products. Backed by investors, including Kitven, the Karnataka state government’s venture fund, Government of India’s centre for cellular and molecular platforms, and Telama Investments (Subramaniam’s family office), FibroHeal has set up a manufacturing facility near Bengaluru.FibroHeal has raised $1.31 million in seed funding, including debt funding from Government of India’s biotechnology industry research assistance council. And through a marketing partnership with another company, the company has taken its product to several hospitals and surgeons in India.Overall, FibroHeal has seen investments of $2 million, including in the plant, and the founders are in talks to raise more money.