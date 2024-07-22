Financial Management in a Global Economy: Emerging trends and best practices

To maximise shareholders' wealth by enhancing market value, CTOs and CFOs must make vital investing decisions. Here's what's trending regarding tangible and intangible assets
The global economy is undergoing turbulence owing to the geopolitical crisis in the East and the West. Growth has slowed down across major economies, and energy-price inflation has been surging. This has had a far-reaching impact, especially as global trade has been impacted, adversely impacting the supply of essential commodities, most importantly oil. Energy price inflation has impacted the cost of production, cost of transportation, and overall profitability.