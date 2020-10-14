  1. Home
  2. Lists
  3. India's 100 Great People Managers 2020

Madhav Deo Saraswat: Leader of leaders

The principal of The Scindia School creates an environment where everyone—from students to teachers—learns through leadership roles

Kathakali Chanda
By Kathakali Chanda, Forbes India Staff
Published: Oct 14, 2020 12:08:13 PM IST
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 12:16:07 PM IST
Full Bio

I've been a journalist for over a decade, working across newspapers and magazines. At Forbes India, I write and edit stories on varied themes. I am a sports buff — turning to the back pages of the newspaper first— and keenly follow current affairs, pop culture and new trends at the intersection of politics, business and culture. Being an inveterate foodie, I often end up writing about it.

madhav deo saraswatMadhav Deo Saraswat
Image: Chandra Mohan Goyal

Ten years into his stint as a teacher at Doon School, Madhav Deo Saraswat mustered the courage to ask Shomie Ranjan Das, the former principal and an educationist, why he had hired him. “I saw you playing football and realised you will either contribute inside the classroom or outside. I am always looking for people who can contribute, he told me,” says Saraswat.

It’s an abiding principle for Saraswat, 53, now the principal of The Scindia School in Gwalior. The doors of the principal’s office at the prestigious institution located within the Gwalior Fort are always open for ideas. “I never say no,” he says. “My job is to motivate people to innovate and contribute.”

Related stories

He’s often seen venturing out of his cabin and into the dining hall, the accounts office, and all around the campus. “Every staff member is equally important. A school can run without a principal but not its teachers and other staff,” says Saraswat, the holder of three master’s degrees, a BEd and a PhD. “I can be extremely demanding, pushing people to persevere, but never judgmental.”

His connect with people came through in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, when the students were left confined to their homes. Saraswat led the teachers to engage with the boys, not just for academics, but for their mental well-being as well. “Besides, we cut down certain expenses and passed on a waiver of ₹1 lakh on the annual fees to the parents. It created a sense of mutual trust and respect,” says Saraswat.

He also organised a readiness survey to begin online classes and started plugging the gaps—some with internal training and some through purchases. “After 45 days, we repeated the survey. If, in the beginning, we were 4 out of 10, now we were at 8-8.5. Accepting where we were and improving ourselves was our approach.”

mahdhav deo saraswat
Besides steering the school that has luminaries like former security adviser Shiv Shankar Menon, industrialist Abhay Firodia, and performing arts stalwart Ananda Shankar, among others, as its alumni, Saraswat goes about discovering opportunities for his colleagues to nurture their potential. With this, he believes, he’s paying forward his seniors at Doon. “They wanted to prepare us for a bigger role in life. And I want to do so for my people here.”

“Dr Saraswat practises collective leadership to create an environment where each individual feels and acts like a leader. From the teachers to students and support staff, everyone is tasked with crucial leadership roles within their domain,” says Smita Chaturvedi, vice-principal. The students are not only charged with conducting an open house twice a year where they face questions from prospective parents, they also join hands with teachers and run community service projects in Gwalior, Rautu ki Beli (Uttarakhand) and even Ladakh.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 09 October, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Apple announces iPhone 12: Why is 5G such a big deal?
Photo of the Day: Fruit of the gods?