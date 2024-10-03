How digital technologies powered the Olympic Games

Digital tools supercharged the creation, distribution and personalisation of content at Paris 2024
The recently concluded Olympic Games in Paris hosted around 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), with over half of the world’s population tuning in to watch the action as it unfolded. To host a sporting event of this scale is notoriously expensive for the host nations, to the tune of US$28 billion for Tokyo 2020 (exceeding the initial budget by nearly 80 percent).
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2024]