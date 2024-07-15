A better way to measure customers' willingness to pay

Determining what customers will spend on your product is one of marketing's oldest challenges. But "current methods don't consider context and competition the way they should."
Whether they are in the business of providing beer, BMWs, or accounting services, one of the most important decisions firms face is what price to charge customers.
Set the price too high, and you may fail to get any takers. Set your price too low, and you might achieve plenty of demand, but you’re leaving money on the table. Neither outcome is ideal, and marketers have long been tasked with determining consumers’ “willingness to pay” (WTP)—the maximum price a customer will spend to obtain a product or service.
[This article has been republished, with permission, from Kellogg Insight, the faculty research & ideas magazine of Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University]