Do you overprepare? Here are 4 ways to curb this perfectionist tendency

For many women in particular, perfectionist tendencies are an early career boon. Overpreparing and overdelivering help perfectionists become valued, even indispensable colleagues.
But eventually perfectionism can become a liability, says Ellen Taaffe, a clinical associate professor of management and organizations and director of women’s leadership programs at the Kellogg School. It can prevent women from seeking out or being offered new responsibilities.
[This article has been republished, with permission, from Kellogg Insight, the faculty research & ideas magazine of Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University]