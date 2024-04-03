It's performance review time. Which ranking system is best for your team?

What is the best way to measure an employee’s performance?
Performance evaluations are incredibly important for addressing performance issues, rewarding excellence, and encouraging everyone to put in maximal effort. But leaders face a common conundrum: Should they compare members of their team relative to one another or evaluate everyone independently?
[This article has been republished, with permission, from Kellogg Insight, the faculty research & ideas magazine of Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University]