Royal Enfield: On a digital ride

The motorcycle company is going the online route to engage its community of riders during the lockdown

By Rajiv Singh
Published: Jun 8, 2020 03:14:49 PM IST

For Royal Enfield, the Covid-19 crisis is an opportunity for deeper digital engagement with its riding community. “As a brand, the biggest challenge during these extraordinary times is to maintain mindshare,” says Shubhranshu Singh, global head for marketing. Royal Enfield, he adds, is a fast-growing community of riders, offline and online. “It is our endeavour to ensure they stay home, stay safe and hold on to their 'ride pure' plans,” he says.

Over the last two months, the company has rolled out several digital activities, starting with Trip Story. The campaign asked users to share their memorable ride stories and tag their friends to share theirs. The next campaign—What's Your Adventure—was for customers of Himalayan; this was followed by Royal Enfield Custom World Live, an episodic series with global custom builders. The programme got more than 100,000 live views and a cumulative engagement of over 25 lakh.

The campaigns have increased social media conversations around Royal Enfield by over 50 percent. Its involvement with users is at an all-time high, claims Singh. Its social media following rose from 5.8 million last April to 7.2 million in April 2020.

