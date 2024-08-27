Eicher Motors Ltd: A journey of successful turnarounds

The Lals have remained a family of maverick pioneers against severe odds, from being the first Indian tractor makers to dominating the premium motorcycle segment
When India became independent, its economy was mostly agrarian, with farmers dependent on traditional, manual methods of farming. It was at a time like this when Man Mohan Lal set up Goodearth Company to import and distribute tractors in 1948. Given the precarious nature of the country’s economy, and the earnings the vast majority of farmers generated, between 1952 and 1957, the company sold 1,500 tractors in India.
Sales were low—about 2,000 units a month—compared to a production capacity of 6,000, and the bike was plagued with reliability issues. The management at Eicher Motors did not see much value in the vertical, but Siddhartha asked his father for two years in which to turn the company around.
Even as Siddhartha effected this turnaround, Eicher Motors disinvested the businesses of tractors and engines to TAFE Motors & Tractors in 2005, and entered a partnership with Volvo Group to establish VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) in 2008 for the manufacture of commercial vehicles. Two years later, the company launched the VE-series of heavy-duty trucks.Siddhartha continued to grow the Royal Enfield brand, by launching the Thunderbird 350 and 500 models (2012), opening its second manufacturing facility at Oragadam in Tamil Nadu, in 2013, and launching the Continental GT 535 cc café racer in the UK the same year. The following year, the brand opened its first concept store in Delhi, and its first exclusive store in London. In 2015, he acquired erstwhile collaborators, UK-based Harris Performance, and set up its first direct distribution subsidiary outside India, in North America. Royal Enfield North America is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. By 2015, Royal Enfield was contributing 40 percent of Eicher Motors' turnover and 80 percent of its operating profit (Ebitda).