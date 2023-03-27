Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023: Honouring the stubborn leaders





Leaders who show initiative, entrepreneurial grit, and a visionary mindset often venture into uncharted territories that can lead to exceptional results. Guneet Monga, a movie producer who recently won an Oscar for the documentary The Elephant Whisperers, is an example of such a leader. At the 12th edition of the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA), all eyes were on Monga as she walked in with her Oscar trophy in hand. The room was filled with notable business doyens who erupted in applause with a standing ovation to celebrate the milestone she had achieved.



Monga’s candid conversation and her showcasing of the Oscar trophy to an awestruck audience full of India's business veterans was one of the key highlights of the FILA 2023 event.





