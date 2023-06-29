5 enchanting abodes in India for monsoon getaways

I

1. The Tamara Kodai

2. Vana, Uttarakhand





3. Ging Tea House, Darjeeling

4. Ahilya by the Sea, Goa

5. Ri Kynjai - Serenity by the Lake, Meghalaya

t’s time to enjoy the lush landscapes that come alive during rainy days. Monsoon in India offers a rejuvenating respite from the daily grind of life for those looking for tranquillity or adventure. There are plenty of locations to enjoy the season of showers, from beaches to tea estates. Here are five hotels where you can enjoy a cosy ambience and panoramic views of the rain-washed surroundings.The Tamara Kodai offers picturesque monsoon views as it is situated high in the hills of Kodaikanal—almost 6,500 feet above sea level. It was built in the 1840s and used to be known as Baynes Bungalow. The resort’s suites offer beautiful views of the Kodaikanal hills. Apart from the serene scenes, guests can enjoy various activities, like learning how to cook the local delicacy.Vana in Uttarakhand is a hilltop wellness retreat that features a beautiful garden, swimming pool and fitness centre. Ayurveda, yoga and Tibetan medicine are some of the treatments on offer. The food prepared at the resort is made with locally sourced, seasonal and organic ingredients. The region is lush in the monsoon and it’s one of the best times to visit the retreat.Ging Tea House in Darjeeling was originally built in 1864. The estate is spread over 600 hectares and is 3,000 feet above sea level in Lebong Valley. It has six suites showcasing the British Colonial era and features antique beds and empress cupboards. Guests can enjoy various indoor and outdoor activities, including tea plucking, hikes and picnics.Ahilya by the Sea is located in Dolphin Bay, Goa. The property consists of nine rooms that are distributed across three villas. It also has an infinity pool surrounded by frangipani and coconut trees. A variety of relaxing wellness treatments are also on offer. Guests can enjoy various activities, including a heritage walk to learn about Goa’s colonial past.Ri Kynjai - Serenity by the Lake is a luxurious retreat about an hour from Shillong. Traditional Khasi thatched huts inspire the architecture of this 45-acre retreat. The cottages are a modern take on the traditional upturned boat roof structure in metal and wood. This resort is ideal for families and groups looking for an authentic experience surrounded by nature. Guests can enjoy Khasi spa treatments and outdoor activities, like trekking, boat rides and picnics.