Researchers in Switzerland have developed an eco-friendly packaging solution that keeps bananas fresh for longer.

Image: Mady70 / Shutterstock



From cucumbers and carrots to zucchinis and bananas, France has now banned plastic wrapping on some 30 types of fruit and vegetables in a bid to reduce waste. In Switzerland, meanwhile, an alternative solution has been developed in the form of a natural packaging material that also happens to be edible!



Soon, consumers will be testing an eco-friendly alternative to plastic fruit and vegetable packaging in Lidl stores. The Swiss subsidiary of the retailer has collaborated with researchers from one of Switzerland's largest laboratories, the EMPA, to develop an eco-friendly wrapping that customers could even eat!





